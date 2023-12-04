Natixis Sells 3,950 Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI)

Natixis reduced its holdings in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOLI – Free Report) by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 52,105 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,950 shares during the quarter. Natixis owned approximately 0.08% of Hollysys Automation Technologies worth $917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HOLI. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies during the first quarter worth $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Hollysys Automation Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $88,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Hollysys Automation Technologies by 313.3% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 12,400 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 9,400 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies by 11.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,352 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,723 shares during the last quarter. 64.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Hollysys Automation Technologies stock opened at $22.94 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 3.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14 and a beta of 0.60. Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $15.13 and a twelve month high of $23.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $21.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.80.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hollysys Automation Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st.

Hollysys Automation Technologies Ltd. provides automation control system solutions in the People's Republic of China, Southeast Asia, India, and the Middle East. The company offers a suite of industrial automation systems, including hardware-centric products, such as instrumentation and actuators; proprietary software-centric distributed control systems/programmable logic controllers; and valued-added software packages comprising simulation training system, HolliAS asset management system, advanced process control, and manufacturing execution system, as well as HOLLiAS MACS-N DCS, a proprietary nuclear power non-safety automation and control system.

