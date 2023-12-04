Natixis Takes Position in Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT)

Natixis bought a new position in shares of Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 65,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $869,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LBRT. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Liberty Energy during the second quarter worth $26,000. CWM LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Energy by 172.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Liberty Energy by 67.0% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 923 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Liberty Energy by 28.8% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 2,088 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Liberty Energy by 137.9% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 9,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 5,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty Energy alerts:

Liberty Energy Stock Performance

Shares of LBRT stock opened at $19.83 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.76, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.96. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Liberty Energy Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.18 and a 12 month high of $21.25.

Liberty Energy Increases Dividend

Liberty Energy ( NYSE:LBRT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.10. Liberty Energy had a return on equity of 37.67% and a net margin of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. Liberty Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Liberty Energy Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.07 dividend. This is a positive change from Liberty Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. Liberty Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Ken Babcock sold 58,823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,054,696.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 73,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,274.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Liberty Energy news, Director Ken Babcock sold 58,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.93, for a total value of $1,054,696.39. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 73,133 shares in the company, valued at $1,311,274.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Ron Gusek sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.49, for a total transaction of $1,024,500.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 1,201,644 shares in the company, valued at $24,621,685.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 252,298 shares of company stock valued at $4,762,704. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

LBRT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Liberty Energy from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Liberty Energy from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. Atb Cap Markets upgraded shares of Liberty Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Liberty Energy from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $23.75.

Check Out Our Latest Report on LBRT

Liberty Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Liberty Energy Inc provides hydraulic services and related technologies to onshore oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies in North America. The company offers hydraulic fracturing services including complementary services, such as wireline services, proppant delivery solutions, data analytics, related goods, and technologies; and other services comprising design and pump diagnostic fracture injection test, DFIT and mini-frac analysis, and laboratory services, such as fluid rheology, surfactant, clay control, scaling and biocide testing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Liberty Energy Inc. (NYSE:LBRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.