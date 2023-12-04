Northern Trust Corp Has $41.28 Million Stock Position in AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Free Report) by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 250,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 37,595 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.57% of AutoNation worth $41,275,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its position in AutoNation by 0.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.6% during the second quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 4,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $729,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 5.1% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP increased its holdings in shares of AutoNation by 1.8% during the second quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 5,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $832,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AutoNation alerts:

AutoNation Stock Performance

NYSE AN opened at $140.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.00, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.17. AutoNation, Inc. has a twelve month low of $99.72 and a twelve month high of $182.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.42 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.71 billion. AutoNation had a net margin of 4.06% and a return on equity of 54.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $6.00 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that AutoNation, Inc. will post 22.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on AN shares. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price target on shares of AutoNation in a report on Monday, October 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of AutoNation from $105.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of AutoNation from $171.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com upgraded AutoNation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded AutoNation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $145.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, AutoNation presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $173.71.

Read Our Latest Report on AutoNation

AutoNation Profile

(Free Report)

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for AutoNation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AutoNation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.