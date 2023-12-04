Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Stock Holdings Increased by Ossiam

Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,811 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 28,239 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in NU were worth $393,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 23,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,358 shares during the period. MRP Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NU by 62.5% during the 2nd quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of NU by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. increased its position in shares of NU by 3.9% during the 1st quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 45,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of NU by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 11,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 2,071 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.73% of the company’s stock.

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NU stock opened at $8.30 on Monday. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a 1-year low of $3.39 and a 1-year high of $8.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $38.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 103.76 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.59.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NU shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded NU from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 11th. KeyCorp lifted their target price on NU from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on NU in a report on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.80 target price on the stock. New Street Research cut NU from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $8.25 to $8.10 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic began coverage on NU in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.80.

NU Profile

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

