O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Buys 118 Shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,408 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SouthState Corp boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. SouthState Corp now owns 138 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 92.7% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AVY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 25th. UBS Group raised shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $184.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 23rd. Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. Finally, Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $209.00 price target on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $207.25.

Avery Dennison Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE AVY opened at $195.19 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Avery Dennison Co. has a 12 month low of $158.93 and a 12 month high of $196.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.72 billion, a PE ratio of 32.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.55 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $182.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $178.34.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Avery Dennison Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 5th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Avery Dennison’s payout ratio is 54.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Ignacio J. Walker sold 403 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.33, for a total value of $72,672.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,002,023.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Avery Dennison Profile

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

Featured Stories

