O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $475,000 Holdings in Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Free Report) by 85.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,766 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 9,118 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Graphic Packaging were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Graphic Packaging by 369.6% during the 1st quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,174 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 924 shares in the last quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.67% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. Raymond James cut Graphic Packaging from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Bank of America raised Graphic Packaging from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Citigroup lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Graphic Packaging in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

Graphic Packaging Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Graphic Packaging stock opened at $23.09 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.45, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $21.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.05. Graphic Packaging Holding has a 12-month low of $20.07 and a 12-month high of $27.56.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. Graphic Packaging had a return on equity of 35.97% and a net margin of 7.14%. The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Graphic Packaging Holding will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Graphic Packaging Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.73%. Graphic Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.10%.

Graphic Packaging Profile

Graphic Packaging Holding Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based packaging solutions to food, beverage, foodservice, and other consumer products companies. It operates through three segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, and Europe Paperboard Packaging. The company offers coated unbleached kraft (CUK), coated recycled paperboard (CRB), and solid bleached sulfate paperboard (SBS) to various paperboard packaging converters and brokers; and paperboard packaging products, such as folding cartons, cups, lids, and food containers primarily to consumer packaged goods, quick-service restaurants, and foodservice companies; and barrier packaging products that protect against moisture, hot and cold temperature, grease, oil, oxygen, sunlight, insects, and other potential product-damaging factors.

Featured Articles

