Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Holdings in Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Sensient Technologies Co. (NYSE:SXT – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,444 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $245,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SXT. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Sensient Technologies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,795,260 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $402,561,000 after buying an additional 13,571 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 1.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,791,278 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $332,227,000 after purchasing an additional 62,855 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Sensient Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,403,503 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $107,452,000 after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Sensient Technologies by 9.9% during the second quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,138,895 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $81,010,000 after purchasing an additional 102,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Sensient Technologies by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 978,775 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $69,620,000 after purchasing an additional 34,235 shares during the last quarter. 88.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sensient Technologies alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Sensient Technologies

In other news, insider E. Craig Mitchell sold 2,608 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.39, for a total value of $149,673.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,395.03. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Sensient Technologies Price Performance

SXT opened at $59.72 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 4.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a PE ratio of 19.58 and a beta of 0.82. Sensient Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $52.90 and a 52 week high of $79.19.

Sensient Technologies (NYSE:SXT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75. Sensient Technologies had a return on equity of 12.22% and a net margin of 8.82%. The business had revenue of $363.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $371.80 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Sensient Technologies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 6th were issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. Sensient Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.77%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded Sensient Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sensient Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Sensient Technologies

Sensient Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

Sensient Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets colors, flavors, and other specialty ingredients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Flavors & Extracts Group, Color Group, and Asia Pacific Group. The Flavors & Extracts Group segment offers flavor-delivery systems, and compounded and blended products; ingredient products, such as essential oils, natural and synthetic flavors, and natural extracts; and chili powder, paprika, and chili pepper, as well as dehydrated vegetables comprising parsley, celery, and spinach to the food, beverage, and personal care industries.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Sensient Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sensient Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.