Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Buys New Shares in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 3,044 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Teradyne by 3.1% in the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 3,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Teradyne by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in Teradyne by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 24,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,731,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. West Family Investments Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 6.8% during the first quarter. West Family Investments Inc. now owns 1,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 1.3% in the second quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 9,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,126,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

In other Teradyne news, insider Brad Robbins sold 2,170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $217,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,579 shares in the company, valued at $5,157,900. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne stock opened at $93.86 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.09. Teradyne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $119.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.77, a PEG ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.55.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.08. Teradyne had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 20.56%. The company had revenue of $703.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.36 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 24th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.47%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is 14.43%.

TER has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Teradyne from $114.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Teradyne in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on Teradyne from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Thursday, October 5th. TheStreet cut Teradyne from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, Northland Securities upgraded shares of Teradyne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.45.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud computer and electronic game, and other applications.

