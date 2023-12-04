Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Free Report) by 84.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,700 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 14,411 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Simpson Manufacturing in the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing in the first quarter valued at about $84,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 59.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 815 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing during the second quarter valued at about $93,000. 89.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Up 3.3 %

Shares of NYSE SSD opened at $172.49 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.72. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $87.07 and a 12 month high of $172.88. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71 and a beta of 1.25.

Simpson Manufacturing Dividend Announcement

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 23rd. The construction company reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.18. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 16.31% and a return on equity of 23.19%. The business had revenue of $580.08 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $559.07 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Simpson Manufacturing’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 3rd. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is currently 12.97%.

Insider Activity at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, EVP Roger Dankel sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.00, for a total transaction of $134,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 27,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,421,630. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Simpson Manufacturing in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Company Profile

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells wood and concrete construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners and shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems for use in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, specialty chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, fiber-reinforced materials, and other repair products for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products for use in concrete construction repair, and strengthening and protection products.

Further Reading

