Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Decreases Stock Holdings in Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its holdings in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 68.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,557 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,762 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Affirm were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Affirm in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. American International Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $33,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Affirm in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Affirm by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Affirm by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.69% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Affirm stock opened at $37.67 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a PE ratio of -12.35 and a beta of 3.61. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.93. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $8.62 and a one year high of $37.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 13.25 and a current ratio of 13.25.

Affirm ( NASDAQ:AFRM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.65). The business had revenue of $496.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $444.48 million. Affirm had a negative net margin of 52.58% and a negative return on equity of 35.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.86) EPS. Research analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Affirm from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Affirm from $19.50 to $21.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Affirm from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised Affirm from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $9.50 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Affirm from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.50.

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

