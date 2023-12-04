Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Grows Stock Position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board grew its position in Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN – Free Report) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Seagen were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Seagen by 18.4% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,559 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $656,000 after buying an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 1,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its position in Seagen by 1,484.0% during the first quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 2,566 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $370,000 after buying an additional 2,404 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Seagen during the first quarter worth approximately $1,166,000. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Seagen by 5.8% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 2,002 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $288,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have issued reports on SGEN. Truist Financial reissued a “hold” rating and set a $229.00 target price on shares of Seagen in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. TheStreet cut Seagen from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Sunday, November 19th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Seagen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.00.

Seagen Stock Performance

Seagen stock opened at $212.72 on Monday. Seagen Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.08 and a fifty-two week high of $217.51. The company has a market capitalization of $39.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -53.05 and a beta of 0.32. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $203.37.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by ($0.33). The firm had revenue of $648.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $635.10 million. Seagen had a negative net margin of 32.61% and a negative return on equity of 28.06%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.03) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Seagen Inc. will post -3.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Seagen

In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Seagen news, insider Vaughn B. Himes sold 8,785 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.76, for a total transaction of $1,807,601.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,584,088.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO David R. Epstein sold 10,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.01, for a total value of $2,262,166.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,096,739.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 28,386 shares of company stock worth $5,984,258 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.90% of the company’s stock.

Seagen Profile

Seagen Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of cancer in the United States and internationally. It offers ADCETRIS, an antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for the treatment of patients with Hodgkin lymphoma or CD30-positive T-cell lymphomas; PADCEV, an ADC targeting Nectin-4 for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic urothelial cancer; and TUKYSA, an oral small molecule tyrosine kinase inhibitor for the treatment of adult patients with advanced unresectable or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer.

Featured Articles

