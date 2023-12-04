Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $212,000 Stock Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board reduced its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 55.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,278 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $859,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valero Energy by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 328,962 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $38,587,000 after purchasing an additional 30,756 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in Valero Energy by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 4,316 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $506,000 after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC increased its position in Valero Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $687,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, L2 Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 26.2% during the 2nd quarter. L2 Asset Management LLC now owns 8,893 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares during the last quarter. 77.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Valero Energy Price Performance

Shares of VLO stock opened at $126.38 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $125.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $104.18 and a 12 month high of $152.20. The company has a market capitalization of $43.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.51.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $7.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.36 by $0.13. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 39.97% and a net margin of 7.11%. The company had revenue of $38.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $7.14 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Valero Energy Co. will post 24.84 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.91%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VLO shares. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a report on Monday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $156.00 to $154.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $152.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on Valero Energy from $142.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Valero Energy from $144.00 to $141.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $153.64.

Valero Energy Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol. The company produces California Reformulated Gasoline Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending and Conventional Blendstock for Oxygenate Blending gasolines, CARB diesel, diesel, jet fuel, and asphalt; aromatics; and sulfur crude oils.

Further Reading

