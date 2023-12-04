Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $304,000 Stake in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Free Report) by 73.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,764 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 7,598 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in General Electric were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of General Electric by 4.4% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 70,480,887 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,742,325,000 after buying an additional 2,974,946 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in General Electric by 5.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 63,795,835 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,098,882,000 after purchasing an additional 3,463,502 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in General Electric by 0.3% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 54,261,585 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,960,462,000 after purchasing an additional 156,054 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in General Electric by 17.3% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 48,490,012 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,639,533,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157,356 shares during the period. Finally, TCI Fund Management Ltd. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,379,000. 74.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Electric Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:GE opened at $122.50 on Monday. General Electric has a 12-month low of $59.57 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The stock has a market cap of $133.33 billion, a PE ratio of 13.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50 day moving average of $112.81 and a 200-day moving average of $110.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $17.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.46 billion. General Electric had a net margin of 14.38% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that General Electric will post 2.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 26th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 25th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.61%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GE. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of General Electric in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $141.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of General Electric from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Electric in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $130.00 to $131.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

