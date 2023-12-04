Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $387,000 Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board raised its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 76.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,752 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 576.9% in the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 704 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 37.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 747 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 203 shares during the period. Dundas Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 2,479 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.17.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $101.35 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.57. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.47 and a 12-month high of $108.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $103.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $100.86.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.07 billion. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 13.86% and a net margin of 7.97%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.38%. This is a positive change from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.92%.

Insider Activity at Selective Insurance Group

In related news, CEO John J. Marchioni sold 20,906 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.01, for a total value of $2,132,621.06. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 120,554 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,297,713.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Selective Insurance Group

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

