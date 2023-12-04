Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Has $488,000 Stock Holdings in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board trimmed its stake in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 29.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,934 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $488,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CF. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CF Industries by 186.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 378 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 92.5% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 385 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in CF Industries during the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in CF Industries by 99.6% during the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 529 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. 90.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE CF opened at $76.31 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $80.94 and its 200-day moving average is $76.70. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.08 and a 12-month high of $108.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.18, a current ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.92.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The basic materials company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.17). CF Industries had a net margin of 27.53% and a return on equity of 25.77%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.55 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.88%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CF. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of CF Industries from $80.00 to $92.00 in a report on Monday, August 7th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CF Industries in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of CF Industries from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.44.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

