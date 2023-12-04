Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Lowers Stock Holdings in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Free Report) by 44.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,246 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,395 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in MetLife were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MET. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Quintet Private Bank Europe S.A. acquired a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of MetLife during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MetLife in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 88.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have commented on MET. Argus raised their target price on MetLife from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of MetLife from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on MetLife in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on MetLife from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, MetLife presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.45.

Shares of MET stock opened at $63.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $61.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.99. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $48.95 and a one year high of $77.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.13 and a current ratio of 0.13.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $15.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.49 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 19.14% and a net margin of 3.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.5 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th will be given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.26%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.47%.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, pet insurance, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

