Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $260,000 Investment in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in Domino’s Pizza, Inc. (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 772 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $260,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Keybank National Association OH raised its holdings in Domino’s Pizza by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 1,280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $431,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. AG now owns 1,412 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 811 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $273,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,363 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,769,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the period. 92.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino's Pizza Stock Up 1.1 %

Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $397.18 on Monday. Domino’s Pizza, Inc. has a 52-week low of $285.84 and a 52-week high of $409.95. The company has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $364.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $360.91.

Domino's Pizza Dividend Announcement

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The restaurant operator reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.87. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 12.50% and a net margin of 11.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.79 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza, Inc. will post 14.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Domino’s Pizza’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

Insider Transactions at Domino's Pizza

In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Andy Ballard sold 428 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.14, for a total transaction of $149,859.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,307 shares in the company, valued at $807,772.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Lisa V. Price sold 4,940 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.00, for a total value of $1,729,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,409,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on DPZ. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $455.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $409.00 to $401.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $445.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Friday, October 13th. Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $365.00 price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Domino’s Pizza from $460.00 to $455.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $399.08.

Domino's Pizza Profile

(Free Report)

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

