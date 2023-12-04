Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $367,000 Investment in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new position in Avient Co. (NYSE:AVNT – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 8,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Avient by 248.2% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Avient during the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Avient by 123.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 655 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new stake in Avient during the first quarter worth $110,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of Avient by 49.9% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Avient news, SVP Joel R. Rathbun sold 6,743 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.98, for a total value of $262,842.14. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,334 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,919.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Patterson acquired 24,304 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $34.55 per share, with a total value of $839,703.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 610,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,106,491.35. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.88% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Avient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $44.17.

Shares of NYSE AVNT opened at $35.51 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.43 and a 200 day moving average of $37.12. Avient Co. has a 12-month low of $27.73 and a 12-month high of $44.74. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a PE ratio of 5.46, a P/E/G ratio of 6.82 and a beta of 1.48.

Avient (NYSE:AVNT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.57. The business had revenue of $753.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.26 million. Avient had a net margin of 18.41% and a return on equity of 8.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Avient Co. will post 2.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.257 per share. This is a positive change from Avient’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.03 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. Avient’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.23%.

Avient Corporation operates as a formulator of material solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Europe, South America, and Asia. It operates in two segments, Color, Additives and Inks; and Specialty Engineered Materials. The Color, Additives and Inks segment offers specialized color and additive concentrates in solid and liquid form for thermoplastics; dispersions for thermosets; and specialty inks.

