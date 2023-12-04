Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New $447,000 Investment in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 7,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $447,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Fastenal by 93.0% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Avalon Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the second quarter valued at $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Fastenal by 2,538.1% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fastenal in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. 78.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FAST has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC began coverage on shares of Fastenal in a report on Friday, September 15th. They set a “hold” rating and a $59.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.71.

Fastenal Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:FAST opened at $60.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.09. Fastenal has a 1-year low of $45.70 and a 1-year high of $61.25. The company’s fifty day moving average is $58.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $57.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 4.71.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.02. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.57% and a return on equity of 34.16%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.85 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Fastenal will post 2 EPS for the current year.

Fastenal Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 6th will be issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 5th. This is a boost from Fastenal’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total value of $3,625,123.68. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Daniel L. Florness sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total value of $1,204,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 282,929 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,035,155.09. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Terry Modock Owen sold 63,332 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.24, for a total transaction of $3,625,123.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $400,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,628 shares of company stock valued at $5,867,257 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of industrial and construction supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. It offers fasteners, and related industrial and construction supplies under the Fastenal name. The company's fastener products include threaded fasteners, bolts, nuts, screws, studs, and related washers, which are used in manufactured products and construction projects, as well as in the maintenance and repair of machines.

