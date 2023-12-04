Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Makes New Investment in Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial Corp. (NYSE:SF – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,604 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of Stifel Financial by 22.0% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 58,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,957,000 after purchasing an additional 10,500 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in Stifel Financial by 118.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 81,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 44,219 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Stifel Financial by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 57,088 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,985,000 after purchasing an additional 4,405 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Stifel Financial by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 165,260 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in shares of Stifel Financial in the first quarter valued at $550,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SF opened at $62.95 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $59.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.99. Stifel Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $53.47 and a twelve month high of $68.77. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a PE ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.83.

Stifel Financial ( NYSE:SF Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.29 by ($0.69). The company had revenue of $1.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.07 billion. Stifel Financial had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.69%. Stifel Financial’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.29%. Stifel Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.26%.

SF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JMP Securities lowered their price target on Stifel Financial from $86.00 to $82.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Stifel Financial in a report on Friday, October 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Stifel Financial

Stifel Financial Corp., a financial services and bank holding company, provides retail and institutional wealth management, and investment banking services to individual investors, corporations, municipalities, and institutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, and Canada.

