Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,125 Shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Free Report) by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,125 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in Moderna were worth $476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Wade G W & Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 1.8% during the first quarter. Wade G W & Inc. now owns 4,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.2% during the first quarter. Cim Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,139 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 17,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,088,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PFG Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Moderna by 2.1% during the second quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 4,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Moderna stock opened at $79.83 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.74. Moderna, Inc. has a 52-week low of $62.55 and a 52-week high of $217.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 2.35.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($1.39) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.01) by $0.62. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. Moderna had a negative return on equity of 2.14% and a negative net margin of 38.00%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Moderna, Inc. will post -5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,146,931 shares in the company, valued at $163,166,756. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, President Stephen Hoge sold 15,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.99, for a total transaction of $1,694,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,574,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $177,867,389.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.00, for a total value of $760,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,146,931 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $163,166,756. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 123,530 shares of company stock worth $12,500,882 over the last ninety days. 15.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

MRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Argus decreased their target price on Moderna from $160.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 13th. TheStreet cut Moderna from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Moderna from $93.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Moderna in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Moderna has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $133.70.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, autoimmune, and cardiovascular diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, influenza, respiratory syncytial virus, spikevax, and hMPV/PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, herpes simplex virus, varicella-zoster virus, and human immunodeficiency virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

