Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,574 Shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board decreased its position in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,407 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 2,574 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in CDW were worth $258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in CDW by 87.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 148 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CDW in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CDW during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in CDW by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. 93.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on CDW in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of CDW in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $237.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on shares of CDW from $216.00 to $219.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CDW from $230.00 to $216.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on CDW from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $213.20.

Insider Transactions at CDW

In related news, insider Christina M. Corley sold 48,320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.23, for a total transaction of $10,496,553.60. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,536 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,584,695.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

CDW Trading Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ CDW opened at $212.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $196.66. CDW Co. has a twelve month low of $160.66 and a twelve month high of $219.71. The company has a market capitalization of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.09.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The information technology services provider reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.82 billion. CDW had a return on equity of 78.15% and a net margin of 5.03%. Research analysts forecast that CDW Co. will post 9.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CDW Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 22nd. This is an increase from CDW’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. CDW’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.96%.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid, and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

