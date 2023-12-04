Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 27,520 Shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its stake in shares of F.N.B. Co. (NYSE:FNB – Free Report) by 59.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,833 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 27,520 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $215,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of F.N.B. during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the second quarter worth $31,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new stake in F.N.B. during the first quarter worth $41,000. State of Wyoming acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 76.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

F.N.B. Trading Up 4.2 %

Shares of NYSE:FNB opened at $12.49 on Monday. F.N.B. Co. has a 12-month low of $10.09 and a 12-month high of $14.68. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.15 and a 200-day moving average of $11.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.10.

F.N.B. Announces Dividend

F.N.B. ( NYSE:FNB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $408.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $402.76 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 26.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 4th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. F.N.B.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on FNB shares. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of F.N.B. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on F.N.B. from $12.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, StockNews.com raised F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, F.N.B. currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.67.

View Our Latest Stock Report on FNB

F.N.B. Profile

(Free Report)

F.N.B. Corporation, a bank and financial holding company, provides a range of financial products and services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.