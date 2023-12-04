Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 2,916 Shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board cut its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 67.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,418 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,916 shares during the period. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in TopBuild by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 885 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $184,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of TopBuild by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 615 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Argent Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of TopBuild by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Argent Capital Management LLC now owns 14,065 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,304 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $347,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 7,321 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

Get TopBuild alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BLD. Evercore ISI raised TopBuild from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $308.00 to $368.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $355.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a report on Tuesday, August 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $365.00 to $331.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TopBuild has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $297.27.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.02, for a total value of $1,332,090.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 69,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,523,066.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:BLD opened at $304.84 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $258.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 2.50 and a quick ratio of 2.02. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $149.85 and a 1 year high of $307.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.64.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The construction company reported $5.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.59 by $0.84. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.59% and a net margin of 11.82%. TopBuild’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.80 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 19.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Profile

(Free Report)

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TopBuild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TopBuild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.