Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Sells 6,420 Shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lessened its position in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Free Report) (TSE:T) by 26.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,739 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board’s holdings in TELUS were worth $345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TU. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its position in TELUS by 227.5% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,598 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110 shares in the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc bought a new position in shares of TELUS during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in TELUS by 29.1% in the 2nd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,681 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of TELUS by 18.1% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,669 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in TELUS in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors own 49.48% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TU. TD Securities lowered their price objective on TELUS from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on shares of TELUS from C$29.50 to C$28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on TELUS from C$29.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday.

NYSE:TU opened at $18.50 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.92 and its 200 day moving average is $17.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.92 billion, a PE ratio of 45.12, a PEG ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.66. TELUS Co. has a fifty-two week low of $15.47 and a fifty-two week high of $21.82.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Free Report) (TSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.01). TELUS had a return on equity of 7.65% and a net margin of 4.01%. The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.76 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TELUS Co. will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 11th will be issued a $0.271 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.86%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is presently 263.42%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network services; mobile technologies equipment; data services, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain and consumer goods technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

