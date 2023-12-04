Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes $234,000 Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board bought a new position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $234,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Spire Wealth Management bought a new stake in Burlington Stores in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Natixis bought a new position in shares of Burlington Stores in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Burlington Stores by 58.2% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 193 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $39,000. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC raised its position in Burlington Stores by 68.8% in the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Gordon Haskett lowered Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. StockNews.com cut shares of Burlington Stores from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Burlington Stores from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $213.00 to $211.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $167.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.26.

Burlington Stores Price Performance

Shares of Burlington Stores stock opened at $174.06 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market cap of $11.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $151.00. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a one year low of $115.66 and a one year high of $239.94.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.01. Burlington Stores had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 42.95%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 5.74 EPS for the current year.

Burlington Stores Company Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc operates as a retailer of branded apparel products in the United States. The company provides fashion-focused merchandise, including women's ready-to-wear apparel, menswear, youth apparel, footwear, accessories, toys, gifts, and coats, as well as baby, home, and beauty products.

