Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board Takes Position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR)

Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board acquired a new position in NovoCure Limited (NASDAQ:NVCR – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,239 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in NovoCure by 15.2% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,808,932 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $365,559,000 after buying an additional 1,159,945 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NovoCure during the 4th quarter worth $71,417,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NovoCure by 9.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,324,921 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $500,661,000 after purchasing an additional 719,265 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in NovoCure by 22.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,655,686 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,714,000 after purchasing an additional 487,255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of NovoCure by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,238,835 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $625,986,000 after buying an additional 129,096 shares during the last quarter. 84.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get NovoCure alerts:

NovoCure Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NVCR opened at $12.50 on Monday. NovoCure Limited has a 52-week low of $10.87 and a 52-week high of $120.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.39. The company has a quick ratio of 6.43, a current ratio of 6.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.72 and a beta of 0.52.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NovoCure ( NASDAQ:NVCR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $127.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.75 million. NovoCure had a negative net margin of 39.14% and a negative return on equity of 46.89%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.25) EPS. Equities analysts predict that NovoCure Limited will post -2.04 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of NovoCure from $102.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler raised NovoCure from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. HC Wainwright downgraded NovoCure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, August 28th. Finally, StockNews.com raised NovoCure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.29.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NVCR

NovoCure Profile

(Free Report)

NovoCure Limited, an oncology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of tumor treating fields (TTFields) devices for the treatment of solid tumor cancers in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and Greater China. Its TTFields devices include Optune for the treatment of glioblastoma; and Optune Lua for the treatment of malignant pleural mesothelioma.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NovoCure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NovoCure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.