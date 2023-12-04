Ossiam Acquires 8,938 Shares of Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Avantor, Inc. (NYSE:AVTR – Free Report) by 131.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,938 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Avantor were worth $323,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 43.5% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 27,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after purchasing an additional 8,211 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avantor during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,318,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 67.9% during the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $645,000 after purchasing an additional 7,710 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 7.9% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 8,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in shares of Avantor by 28.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 7,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,643 shares in the last quarter. 89.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Avantor Stock Up 0.9 %

AVTR stock opened at $21.38 on Monday. Avantor, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.63 and a 1-year high of $25.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.36.

Avantor ( NYSE:AVTR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.25. Avantor had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 5.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avantor, Inc. will post 1.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CAO Steven W. Eck sold 7,577 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.64, for a total value of $156,389.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 28,187 shares in the company, valued at $581,779.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James dropped their price target on Avantor from $25.00 to $22.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Avantor in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Avantor from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on Avantor from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $24.05.

Avantor, Inc engages in the provision of mission-critical products and services to customers in biopharma, healthcare, education and government, advanced technologies, and applied materials industries in the Americas, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers materials and consumables, such as purity chemicals and reagents, lab products and supplies, formulated silicone materials, customized excipients, customized single-use assemblies, process chromatography resins and columns, analytical sample prep kits, education and microbiology products, clinical trial kits, peristaltic pumps, and fluid handling tips.

