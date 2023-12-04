Ossiam Acquires 911 Shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Ossiam raised its holdings in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 92.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,892 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 911 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $374,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis grew its position in Veeva Systems by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 6,197 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,260,627 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $249,264,000 after buying an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 756.1% in the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 313,692 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $62,026,000 after buying an additional 277,051 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 47.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 222,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,965,000 after buying an additional 71,593 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 85.5% in the 2nd quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 5,766 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after buying an additional 2,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $225.00 target price on shares of Veeva Systems in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Friday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Veeva Systems from $244.00 to $216.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 13th. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on Veeva Systems from $227.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.65.

Insider Activity at Veeva Systems

In related news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, COO Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,238 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $272,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 21,329 shares in the company, valued at $4,692,380. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Matthew J. Wallach sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.07, for a total value of $1,045,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,007,626.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 39,768 shares of company stock worth $7,990,190. 10.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Veeva Systems Trading Up 2.6 %

Shares of VEEV stock opened at $178.84 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $191.85 and a 200 day moving average of $194.76. The stock has a market cap of $28.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.79. Veeva Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $157.00 and a twelve month high of $225.49.

Veeva Systems Profile

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

