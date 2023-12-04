Ossiam Boosts Stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Ossiam boosted its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Free Report) by 132.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,433 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,386 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Spire Wealth Management boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 957.9% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 201 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth $44,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 58.1% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8,333.3% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 506 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 13.1% during the second quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 697 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:JAZZ opened at $119.11 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.50 billion, a PE ratio of 135.35, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.06 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $126.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $129.70. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 12 month low of $111.25 and a 12 month high of $160.96.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:JAZZ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $972.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $969.47 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 22.23% and a net margin of 2.11%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 15.41 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have commented on JAZZ shares. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $204.00 target price on shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, August 11th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $204.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 10th. Raymond James initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. UBS Group cut Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $200.00 to $191.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jazz Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $194.86.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc, a biopharmaceutical company, identifies, develops, and commercializes pharmaceutical products for unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company has a portfolio of products and product candidates with a focus in the areas of neuroscience, including sleep medicine and movement disorders; and in oncology, such as hematologic and solid tumors.

