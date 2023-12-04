Ossiam Grows Holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Ossiam lifted its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) by 117.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 687 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 371 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Monolithic Power Systems were worth $371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MPWR. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $672,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,916 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1,624.0% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,492,000 after purchasing an additional 6,772 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,335 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after purchasing an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $439,000. 96.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In other Monolithic Power Systems news, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $863,430. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director James C. Moyer sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $538.94, for a total value of $2,047,972.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,301.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Kuo Wei Herbert Chang sold 100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total transaction of $51,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,430. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,050 shares of company stock valued at $14,417,991 in the last three months. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Monolithic Power Systems Trading Up 2.0 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $559.61 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $483.55 and a 200 day moving average of $501.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.63, a P/E/G ratio of 6.04 and a beta of 1.21. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $336.63 and a 12-month high of $595.98.

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $474.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $474.12 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 24.92%. On average, analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current year.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 28th. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is 43.34%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently commented on MPWR shares. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $483.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $580.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research report on Friday, October 27th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $575.00 to $500.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $551.08.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

