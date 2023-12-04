Ossiam Has $332,000 Holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 131.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,850 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,891 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $332,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GLPI. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 34,218,955 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,605,894,000 after buying an additional 1,199,697 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,969,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $919,259,000 after buying an additional 495,114 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 13.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 10,515,906 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $493,511,000 after buying an additional 1,255,222 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,969,656 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $466,960,000 after buying an additional 213,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.9% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,582,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $367,457,000 after buying an additional 210,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $47.68 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.40, a PEG ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.23. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.54 and a 12 month high of $55.13.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th will be issued a $0.73 dividend. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 7th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is 106.57%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on GLPI. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $54.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 30th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 29th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.27.

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

