Ossiam Has $339,000 Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Ossiam lessened its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB – Free Report) by 86.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,920 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,496 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $339,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 59,032,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,547,230,000 after purchasing an additional 262,637 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 43,179,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,150,315,000 after buying an additional 5,702,804 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,184,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,994,000 after buying an additional 310,306 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,466,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $379,165,000 after buying an additional 622,938 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 35.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,057,866 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,037,000 after buying an additional 3,182,756 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.96% of the company’s stock.

Fifth Third Bancorp Trading Up 5.6 %

NASDAQ FITB opened at $30.58 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.69, a PEG ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.28. Fifth Third Bancorp has a one year low of $22.11 and a one year high of $38.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average is $25.43 and its 200-day moving average is $26.25.

Fifth Third Bancorp Increases Dividend

Fifth Third Bancorp ( NASDAQ:FITB Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.15 billion. Fifth Third Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.93 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Investors of record on Saturday, September 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Fifth Third Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Fifth Third Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.77%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FITB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $34.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Fifth Third Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fifth Third Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $32.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director C. Bryan Daniels acquired 64,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $23.31 per share, with a total value of $1,503,495.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 325,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,582,230.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Company Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial Banking, Consumer and Small Business Banking, and Wealth and Asset Management. The company's Commercial Banking segment offers credit intermediation, cash management, and financial services; lending and depository products; and cash management, foreign exchange and international trade finance, derivatives and capital markets services, asset-based lending, real estate finance, public finance, commercial leasing, and syndicated finance for business, government, and professional customers.

