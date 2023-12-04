Ossiam Has $344,000 Holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT)

Ossiam cut its holdings in Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Free Report) by 76.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 4,199 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Waters were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new stake in Waters in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Waters during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in shares of Waters by 94.9% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 115 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. 94.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Waters from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Barclays lowered Waters from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Waters in a research note on Thursday, September 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Waters from $305.00 to $285.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waters has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $298.00.

Shares of WAT stock opened at $288.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $17.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.24, a PEG ratio of 6.33 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $261.63 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $267.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 2.19. Waters Co. has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $352.71.

Waters (NYSE:WAT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.28. The business had revenue of $711.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $722.27 million. Waters had a return on equity of 102.22% and a net margin of 21.80%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.64 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

