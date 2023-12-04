Ossiam Has $365,000 Stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Ossiam boosted its stake in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Free Report) by 138.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $365,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in Spotify Technology by 9.8% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 7.9% during the second quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 1.4% during the second quarter. Mount Vernon Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. First Manhattan Co. boosted its position in Spotify Technology by 65.8% during the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in Spotify Technology during the second quarter valued at $28,000. 56.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spotify Technology Stock Down 2.4 %

SPOT opened at $180.69 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $165.50 and a 200 day moving average of $157.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 12 month low of $71.72 and a 12 month high of $185.59.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Spotify Technology ( NYSE:SPOT Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.56. Spotify Technology had a negative net margin of 5.70% and a negative return on equity of 32.26%. The firm had revenue of $3.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.62 billion. Equities analysts expect that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPOT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark cut their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Redburn Atlantic cut shares of Spotify Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $170.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Monday, October 9th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $205.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Spotify Technology in a research report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.32.

Spotify Technology Company Profile

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

