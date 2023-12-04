Ossiam Has $389,000 Stock Position in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB)

Ossiam boosted its holdings in Trimble Inc. (NASDAQ:TRMB – Free Report) by 128.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 4,139 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Trimble were worth $389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its stake in Trimble by 93.2% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 485 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its position in Trimble by 73.0% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 666 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $53,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in Trimble by 42.3% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,026 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Trimble in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. 90.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TRMB opened at $47.35 on Monday. Trimble Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.57 and a 1 year high of $62.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.95 and a 200-day moving average of $50.23.

Trimble ( NASDAQ:TRMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $957.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $964.41 million. Trimble had a return on equity of 12.87% and a net margin of 8.97%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Trimble Inc. will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Trimble news, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of Trimble stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares in the company, valued at $10,564,151.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Trimble news, VP Ronald Bisio sold 3,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total value of $164,312.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 72,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,127,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Robert G. Painter sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.34, for a total value of $125,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 209,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,564,151.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 15,664 shares of company stock worth $707,889. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have commented on TRMB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Trimble from $56.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Trimble from $66.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Raymond James upgraded Trimble from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Trimble from $51.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.86.

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company's Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; software for 3D design and data sharing; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; program management solutions for construction owners; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; enterprise resource planning, project management, and project collaboration solutions; integrated site layout and measurement systems; cost estimating, scheduling, and project controls solutions; and applications for sub-contractors and trades.

