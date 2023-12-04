Ossiam Purchases 135 Shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL)

Ossiam grew its position in shares of Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL – Free Report) by 106.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Markel Group were worth $362,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC increased its position in Markel Group by 40.7% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 114 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 18,771 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $23,978,000 after purchasing an additional 3,190 shares in the last quarter. Quilter Plc grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 15,184 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $15,066,931,000 after purchasing an additional 1,974 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Markel Group by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 914 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,264,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Markel Group during the 1st quarter worth $237,000. Institutional investors own 76.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MKL shares. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Markel Group from $1,550.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com lowered Markel Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Markel Group from $1,650.00 to $1,425.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Citigroup started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. They issued a “sell” rating and a $1,275.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Markel Group in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $1,750.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,480.00.

Markel Group Stock Performance

Shares of MKL stock opened at $1,425.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,436.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,424.71. Markel Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,186.56 and a 12 month high of $1,560.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Markel Group (NYSE:MKL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The insurance provider reported $16.56 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $21.00 by ($4.44). Markel Group had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 8.68%. The firm had revenue of $3.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.66 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that Markel Group Inc. will post 80.27 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Markel Group

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner acquired 100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1,311.92 per share, for a total transaction of $131,192.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,016,721.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven A. Markel sold 348 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,468.01, for a total value of $510,867.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 69,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,273,320.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased 197 shares of company stock worth $259,361 over the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc, a diverse financial holding company, engages in marketing and underwriting specialty insurance products in the United States, Bermuda, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East. The company offers general and professional liability, personal lines, marine and energy, specialty programs, and workers' compensation insurance products; and property coverages that include fire, allied lines, and other specialized property coverages, including catastrophe-exposed property risks, such as earthquake and wind.

