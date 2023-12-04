Ossiam Purchases 176 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ossiam increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 129.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares
In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.
First Citizens BancShares Price Performance
First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.
First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.
View Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares
First Citizens BancShares Company Profile
First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than First Citizens BancShares
- Pros And Cons Of Monthly Dividend Stocks
- Own Dollar General? Hurry and take this advice before earnings
- What is a Special Dividend?
- AppLovin (APP): losing its shareholders lovin’?
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- Black Swan: this small cap surged over 1000% last week
Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.