Ossiam Purchases 176 Shares of First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA)

Ossiam increased its position in First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Free Report) by 129.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 312 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 176 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in First Citizens BancShares were worth $400,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of FCNCA. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 106.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,105,554 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $735,855,000 after acquiring an additional 568,929 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 30.9% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 594,276 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $395,550,000 after acquiring an additional 140,410 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 53.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 402,593 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $267,966,000 after acquiring an additional 140,626 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 113.0% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 371,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $246,949,000 after acquiring an additional 196,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in First Citizens BancShares by 88.8% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 268,916 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $179,001,000 after acquiring an additional 126,483 shares in the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

Insider Transactions at First Citizens BancShares

In other news, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total transaction of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,950,434.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other First Citizens BancShares news, CEO Frank B. Holding, Jr. purchased 110 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1,150.00 per share, with a total value of $126,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,442 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,058,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ellen R. Alemany sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,453.96, for a total value of $2,907,920.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,097 shares in the company, valued at $21,950,434.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 13.40% of the company’s stock.

First Citizens BancShares Price Performance

Shares of FCNCA stock opened at $1,485.79 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1,388.89 and its 200 day moving average is $1,355.50. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a twelve month low of $505.84 and a twelve month high of $1,512.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91.

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The bank reported $55.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $48.35 by $7.57. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 13.64% and a net margin of 55.28%. The firm had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Research analysts expect that First Citizens BancShares, Inc. will post 171.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Citizens BancShares Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th will be paid a $1.64 dividend. This is a boost from First Citizens BancShares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 29th. First Citizens BancShares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $1,850.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $1,520.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James began coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on First Citizens BancShares from $1,490.00 to $1,780.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,625.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Citizens BancShares

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

(Free Report)

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.