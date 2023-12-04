Ossiam Purchases 2,214 Shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH – Free Report) by 83.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,867 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 2,214 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $397,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TECH. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,916,926 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,380,929,000 after purchasing an additional 922,301 shares during the last quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 382.9% in the fourth quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 7,153,947 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $592,919,000 after purchasing an additional 5,672,587 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,445,265 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,924,978,000 after purchasing an additional 18,627 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Bio-Techne by 1.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,741,171 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $277,019,000 after purchasing an additional 65,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 22.9% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,043,020 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $225,762,000 after acquiring an additional 566,681 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $85.00 to $83.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Citigroup dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $100.00 price target on shares of Bio-Techne in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $115.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Bio-Techne from $104.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Bio-Techne has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

Bio-Techne Trading Up 2.7 %

Bio-Techne stock opened at $64.57 on Monday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 52 week low of $51.79 and a 52 week high of $89.91. The company has a market capitalization of $10.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.48 and a beta of 1.24. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.17, a current ratio of 4.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.04). Bio-Techne had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $276.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $289.81 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

Bio-Techne Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. Bio-Techne’s payout ratio is presently 21.05%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Middle East, and Africa, Greater China, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally.

