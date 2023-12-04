Ossiam Purchases 71 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Ossiam raised its position in Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 860 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meritage Group LP increased its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 3.6% during the first quarter. Meritage Group LP now owns 752 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.0% during the first quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,093 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 5.8% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 616 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its holdings in Tyler Technologies by 1.0% during the second quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 3,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,512,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Price Performance

NYSE:TYL opened at $413.73 on Monday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $301.69 and a 52 week high of $426.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.52, a P/E/G ratio of 4.79 and a beta of 0.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $394.27 and its 200 day simple moving average is $394.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.19. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $494.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.47 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total value of $4,633,970.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,696,128. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $422.29, for a total value of $211,145.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $849,225.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.27, for a total transaction of $4,633,970.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 6,400 shares in the company, valued at $2,696,128. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,112 shares of company stock valued at $14,621,334. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on TYL. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $450.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $465.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $475.00 price target on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Tyler Technologies from $475.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyler Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $442.43.

Tyler Technologies Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software, and Platform Technologies. The company offers financial management solutions, including modular fund accounting systems for government agencies or not-for-profit entities; utility billing systems for the billing and collection of metered and non-metered services; products to automate city and county functions, such as municipal courts, parking tickets, equipment and project costing, animal and business licenses, permits and inspections, code enforcement, citizen complaint tracking, ambulance billing, fleet maintenance, and cemetery records management; student information and transportation solutions for K-12 schools; and financial management systems.

