Ossiam Reduces Position in Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT)

Ossiam trimmed its holdings in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust (NYSE:FRT – Free Report) by 58.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,164 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Federal Realty Investment Trust were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust by 237.0% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 337 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Avalon Trust Co purchased a new stake in shares of Federal Realty Investment Trust during the first quarter worth about $49,000. 87.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FRT has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Federal Realty Investment Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Mizuho decreased their price target on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $101.00 to $98.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded Federal Realty Investment Trust from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $104.00 to $108.00 in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on Federal Realty Investment Trust from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.75.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, COO Jeffrey S. Berkes sold 4,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.86, for a total transaction of $461,968.20. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 65,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,210,484.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FRT opened at $97.91 on Monday. Federal Realty Investment Trust has a 12 month low of $85.27 and a 12 month high of $115.08. The stock has a market cap of $7.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.46, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $90.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $94.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

Federal Realty Investment Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a dividend of $1.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 29th. This represents a $4.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.45%. Federal Realty Investment Trust’s payout ratio is 126.74%.

About Federal Realty Investment Trust

Federal Realty is a recognized leader in the ownership, operation and redevelopment of high-quality retail-based properties located primarily in major coastal markets from Washington, DC to Boston as well as San Francisco and Los Angeles. Founded in 1962, Federal Realty's mission is to deliver long-term, sustainable growth through investing in communities where retail demand exceeds supply.

