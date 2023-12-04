Ossiam Sells 1,011 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Ossiam lessened its holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Free Report) by 4.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,683 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in Host Hotels & Resorts were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of HST. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 1,921.5% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,249 shares in the last quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new position in Host Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 66.2% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 146.3% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 976 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Host Hotels & Resorts by 225.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.52% of the company’s stock.
Insider Activity
In other news, Director Mary Baglivo sold 5,358 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.59, for a total value of $94,247.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 21,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $384,007.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Host Hotels & Resorts Stock Performance
Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $17.72 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.38 and a 200-day moving average of $16.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.51 and a 1 year high of $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 5.77 and a quick ratio of 5.77. The company has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.88 and a beta of 1.28.
Host Hotels & Resorts Increases Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 16th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 30th were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.06%. This is an increase from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Host Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.57%.
Host Hotels & Resorts Company Profile
Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 72 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 41,900 rooms.
See Also
