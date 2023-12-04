Panagora Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,430 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report) by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,592 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $1,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Avenir Corp increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 0.7% during the second quarter. Avenir Corp now owns 421,307 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $12,003,000 after acquiring an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 1.7% during the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 20,759 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $591,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.0% during the second quarter. Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC now owns 41,156 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after acquiring an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 3.2% during the second quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 174,596 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,974,000 after acquiring an additional 5,449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 25.5% during the second quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 166,425 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after acquiring an additional 33,826 shares during the last quarter. 57.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Walgreens Boots Alliance alerts:

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

NASDAQ:WBA opened at $20.79 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.68 and a 52-week high of $42.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $21.43 and a 200 day moving average of $25.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.63.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.02). Walgreens Boots Alliance had a negative net margin of 2.21% and a positive return on equity of 12.31%. The business had revenue of $35.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.80 EPS. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 3.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.24%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is -53.78%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on WBA shares. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. TheStreet downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $26.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.36.

View Our Latest Analysis on Walgreens Boots Alliance

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Free Report)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a healthcare, pharmacy, and retail company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment engages in operation of the retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty, and home delivery pharmacy services, which offers health and wellness, beauty, personal care and consumables, and general merchandise.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walgreens Boots Alliance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.