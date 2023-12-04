PEAK6 Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX)

PEAK6 Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX – Free Report) by 84.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,213 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 8,321 shares during the period. PEAK6 Investments LLC’s holdings in Trex were worth $1,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TREX. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Trex by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,795 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,881,000 after acquiring an additional 5,105 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in Trex by 38.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 18,867 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 5,210 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new position in Trex in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Trex by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 62,354 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,190,000 after purchasing an additional 4,387 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in Trex by 23.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,111 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 966 shares during the period. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Trex from $81.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Trex from $79.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $85.00 target price on shares of Trex in a research report on Friday, September 8th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Trex in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.76.

Trex Stock Performance

TREX stock opened at $72.07 on Monday. Trex Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.69 and a 1 year high of $76.05. The firm has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.49, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.90.

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The construction company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Trex had a return on equity of 34.43% and a net margin of 17.73%. The company had revenue of $303.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.12 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 61.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Trex Company, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Trex Company Profile

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes composite decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

