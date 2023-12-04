PEAK6 Investments LLC Has $1.44 Million Stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG)

PEAK6 Investments LLC raised its stake in Destination XL Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXLG – Free Report) by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 293,458 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 143,459 shares during the quarter. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned 0.47% of Destination XL Group worth $1,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 54.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 19,513 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 47.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 98,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $480,000 after acquiring an additional 31,651 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 0.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,240,000 after acquiring an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Destination XL Group in the first quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Destination XL Group by 9.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,294,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,197,000 after acquiring an additional 196,420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.01% of the company’s stock.

Get Destination XL Group alerts:

Destination XL Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:DXLG opened at $3.82 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $229.89 million, a PE ratio of 7.96 and a beta of 1.44. Destination XL Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.68 and a 52-week high of $7.57. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Destination XL Group ( NASDAQ:DXLG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $119.19 million during the quarter. Destination XL Group had a net margin of 5.85% and a return on equity of 23.51%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Destination XL Group, Inc. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DXLG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Craig Hallum downgraded Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, November 20th. StockNews.com downgraded Destination XL Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on DXLG

Insider Buying and Selling at Destination XL Group

In other Destination XL Group news, General Counsel Robert S. Molloy sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.34, for a total value of $86,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 240,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,043,375.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.80% of the company’s stock.

Destination XL Group Profile

(Free Report)

Destination XL Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty retailer of big and tall men's clothing and shoes in the United States and Canada. Its stores offer sportswear and dresswear; fashion-neutral items, including jeans, casual slacks, T-shirts, polo shirts, dress shirts, and suit separates; and casual clothing.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Destination XL Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Destination XL Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.