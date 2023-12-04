PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 50,083 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,548,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Q2 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 1.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,358,013 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 80,534 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Q2 by 37.1% in the second quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 4,992,304 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,262,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350,892 shares during the last quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Q2 by 5.3% in the first quarter. Brown Capital Management LLC now owns 3,315,478 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,627,000 after acquiring an additional 167,060 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 2.2% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,800,789 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,335,000 after acquiring an additional 38,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Q2 by 594.6% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,384,151 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,184,882 shares during the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on QTWO. StockNews.com began coverage on Q2 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Q2 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Q2 from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 29th. Piper Sandler restated an “underweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Q2 in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Q2 from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $36.27.

Insider Transactions at Q2

In other news, Director R. H. Seale sold 22,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.59, for a total transaction of $726,757.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 426,354 shares in the company, valued at $13,894,876.86. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 47,186 shares of company stock worth $1,531,689. Corporate insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Q2 Stock Up 5.6 %

NYSE QTWO opened at $37.52 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $33.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $18.91 and a fifty-two week high of $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a PE ratio of -27.19 and a beta of 1.46.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $154.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $155.07 million. Q2 had a negative return on equity of 9.11% and a negative net margin of 13.09%. Equities analysts expect that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Q2 Profile

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

