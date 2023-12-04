PEAK6 Investments LLC Takes Position in Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC)

PEAK6 Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Semtech Co. (NASDAQ:SMTC – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 61,768 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,573,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of Semtech as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SMTC. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Semtech by 1,163.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,002,965 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $101,915,000 after purchasing an additional 3,686,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,090,364 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $291,861,000 after buying an additional 2,769,314 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 1,088.9% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,197,956 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $30,500,000 after buying an additional 1,097,196 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,180,522 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,638,000 after buying an additional 722,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Semtech by 59.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,924,955 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $55,227,000 after buying an additional 716,294 shares in the last quarter.

Semtech Stock Performance

Shares of SMTC stock opened at $16.82 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.63, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Semtech Co. has a 1 year low of $13.13 and a 1 year high of $35.18.

Insider Activity

Semtech ( NASDAQ:SMTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $238.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $237.37 million. Semtech had a negative net margin of 53.62% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Semtech Co. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Semtech news, Director Paul V. Walsh, Jr. purchased 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $24.83 per share, for a total transaction of $496,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,888 shares in the company, valued at approximately $518,649.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Michael W. Rodensky sold 18,227 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $464,788.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SMTC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Semtech from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 14th. Benchmark raised shares of Semtech from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Semtech from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.60.

About Semtech

Semtech Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal semiconductor products and advanced algorithms. It provides signal integrity products, including a portfolio of optical data communications and video transport products used in various infrastructure, and industrial applications; a portfolio of integrated circuits for data centers, enterprise networks, passive optical networks, wireless base station optical transceivers, and high-speed interface applications; and video products for broadcast applications, as well as video-over-IP technology for professional audio video applications.

Featured Stories

