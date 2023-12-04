Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Free Report) by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,337,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 407,885 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 2.24% of Physicians Realty Trust worth $74,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 279.4% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 1,738 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 25.6% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,775 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Physicians Realty Trust by 30.5% during the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Physicians Realty Trust by 133.9% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 7,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 4,133 shares in the last quarter. 95.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Physicians Realty Trust news, SVP Laurie P. Becker sold 22,322 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.47, for a total transaction of $300,677.34. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 55,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $751,302.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Albert Black, Jr. purchased 2,264 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $13.26 per share, for a total transaction of $30,020.64. Following the purchase, the director now owns 101,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,345,518.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Saturday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 22nd. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.70.

Physicians Realty Trust Stock Performance

Shares of DOC opened at $12.22 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.85. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.32, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.10. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.52 and a 1 year high of $16.34.

Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.20). The firm had revenue of $138.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.31 million. Physicians Realty Trust had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 1.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Physicians Realty Trust will post 1 EPS for the current year.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.53%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 2nd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 484.24%.

About Physicians Realty Trust

(Free Report)

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed health care real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own, and manage health care properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals, and health care delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality health care.

See Also

