Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 11,746 Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 3,011.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,746 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $619,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ossiam bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $11,119,000. Natixis raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 276.4% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 22,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 501,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,576,000 after purchasing an additional 12,315 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after purchasing an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, Numerai GP LLC raised its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Numerai GP LLC now owns 176,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,236 shares during the period. 63.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Tyson Foods

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total transaction of $6,152,066.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.96% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tyson Foods Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TSN opened at $48.20 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.75. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12-month low of $44.94 and a 12-month high of $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of -25.50, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The firm had revenue of $13.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.72 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TSN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. HSBC initiated coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tyson Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.60.

Tyson Foods Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

