Pinebridge Investments L.P. Acquires 53,009 Shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

Pinebridge Investments L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 94,968 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 53,009 shares during the quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P.’s holdings in Elanco Animal Health were worth $955,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Elanco Animal Health by 444.0% during the second quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 2,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,158 shares in the last quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 311.2% during the first quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 3,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 104.1% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 5,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 2,654 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 57.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Elanco Animal Health alerts:

Elanco Animal Health Stock Performance

ELAN opened at $12.40 on Monday. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $7.88 and a fifty-two week high of $14.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Elanco Animal Health ( NYSE:ELAN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a negative net margin of 26.18% and a positive return on equity of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.92 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $13.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $8.50 to $9.50 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.70.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Elanco Animal Health

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Elanco Animal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elanco Animal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.